Hawaii News

UH event to focus on community and aloha aina

  By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The University of Hawaii at Manoa is welcoming the public to an all-day event Tuesday in honor of two occasions: the seventh annual National Day of Racial Healing and 130 years since the overthrow of the Hawaiian kingdom.

Vital Statistics: Jan. 6-12, 2023
Bounty offered for derelict fishing gear

