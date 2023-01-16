comscore UH water polo team routs Marist
UH water polo team routs Marist

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Seven Hawaii players scored at least two goals and the sixth-ranked Rainbow Wahine water polo team closed the Rainbow Invitational with a 22-7 win over No. 25 Marist on Sunday at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex. Read more

