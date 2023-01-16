UH water polo team routs Marist

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Seven Hawaii players scored at least two goals and the sixth-ranked Rainbow Wahine water polo team closed the Rainbow Invitational with a 22-7 win over No. 25 Marist on Sunday at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex. Read more

Seven Hawaii players scored at least two goals and the sixth-ranked Rainbow Wahine water polo team closed the Rainbow Invitational with a 22-7 win over No. 25 Marist on Sunday at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

Lot Stertefeld led UH (3-0) with four goals on four shots. Alba Bonamusa Boix and Bia Mantellato Dias each contributed three goals and an assist. Raha Peiravani also had a hat trick and Roni Perlman, Jordan Wedderburn and Morgan Rios scored twice each.

UH goalies Bridget Layburn made three saves and Charlotte Edler saved two shots.

The Rainbow Wahine head to the Fresno State Invitational next weekend and will face No. 7 Michigan and No. 3 California on Saturday and No. 8 Fresno State on Sunday.

UH sailing team dominates Wenner Invite

The Hawaii sailing team won the Peter Wenner Rainbow Invitational for the seventh straight time after dominating the field in its home regatta at Keehi Lagoon.

Eighteen teams from 12 schools comprised the field in the two-day event.

UH fielded four teams, all finishing in the top six of the final standings. Owen Lahr and Bastien Rasse skippered Hawaii’s top squad, the Rainbows, to a first-place finish. Lahr, Rasse, and crew Frances Tarpey-Schwed and Kelsie Grant blew past the field with an event-low 43 points, 28 ahead of the nearest competition, UH’s Rainbow Green squad.

Trey Summers, Chloe Long, Erik Anderson, Everett McAvoy led the Green squad to a second-place finish with 71 points. The two UH women’s teams finished strong as well, with the Rainbow Wahine (Vivian Bonsager, Sophia Shaeffer, Mercy Tangredi, Taylor Ledgerwood) and the Rainbow Wahine White (Morgan Carew, Quinn Gladstone-Lamas, Katherine Shofran, Lily Simpson) finishing in fifth and sixth place, respectively.