Occupants escape burning home in Wahiawa

Honolulu firefighters responded to a fire that broke out at a home in Wahiawa early today.
Ten units with 35 firefighters responded to a structure fire near Lauone Loop at about 12:35 a.m.
Upon arrival, crews saw smoke and flames emanating from the rear corner of a house, the Honolulu Fire Department said. All occupants safely escaped the fire before firefighters arrived.
Crews brought the blaze under control shortly after 12:50 a.m. and extinguished it at 1:25 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate to the structure and its contents has yet to be determined.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.