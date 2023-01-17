Occupants escape burning home in Wahiawa

Honolulu firefighters responded to a fire that broke out at a home in Wahiawa early today.

Ten units with 35 firefighters responded to a structure fire near Lauone Loop at about 12:35 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews saw smoke and flames emanating from the rear corner of a house, the Honolulu Fire Department said. All occupants safely escaped the fire before firefighters arrived.

Crews brought the blaze under control shortly after 12:50 a.m. and extinguished it at 1:25 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate to the structure and its contents has yet to be determined.