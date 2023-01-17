Ron Menor, longtime Hawaii politician, dies at 67

Longtime Hawaii politician Ron Menor has died at age 67.

Gov. Josh Green this evening confirmed that Menor died on Monday.

“Late this afternoon, we were informed by Pat Menor, wife of Ron Menor, that our dear friend and former colleague passed away suddenly on Monday from an unexpected medical emergency,” Green said in a statement.

Menor served in the Honolulu City Council, the state Senate and House of Representatives. He served in the state Legislature from 1982-2008 and was a city council member from 2013-2021.

As a lawmaker, he represented Mililani, Waipio, Wahiawa, Waipahu and Pearl City. In the Honolulu City Council, he chaired a number of committees, and at one point was also the council chair.

“Jaime and I send our love to Patty and the Menor ohana,” Green said. “We remember fondly Ron’s passionate service to the people of the Hawaii over the many years he served in the Legislature and on the Honolulu City Council.”

Menor was an attorney and a former deputy attorney general for the state. He graduated from Georgetown University Law Center, the University of California at Los Angeles and Iolani School.