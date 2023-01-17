Catch this ‘poke on da run’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When it comes to poke, business owner “Uncle” Wen-dell Tavares keeps things simple. At his Poke on Da Run food truck, customers can choose from two types of poke — spicy ahi, made with mayo and special seasonings, and kamakazi, composed of shoyu, oyster sauce and a special sauce.

“I have it down to basics here,” says Tavares, who runs the food truck with his wife, Margo. “I have about six hot dishes, plus the poke. You have to keep it simple; if you put too much out there, people take a while to order.

“It took a while to get the poke on point,” he adds. “Everything is about measurements; if you do things by eye all the time, it won’t be the same. You have to use measurements to make it consistent. My poke is made with a lot of love, along with Japanese ingredients.”

Tavares opened the Poke on Da Run shop — located on Lehua Avenue — in 2014, and started the food truck a few years later.

“It was back in 2016 or 2017,” he says. “I was looking at a game plan to wean myself from the restaurant and come out on the food truck for semi-retirement. I’m the ‘poke man on da run.’”

Poke bowls (regular $25, mini $15) and poke nachos ($25 regular, $15 mini) are always popular orders. If you have a serious craving, though, get the Mauka to Makai bowl or nachos ($20 each). The former includes a half-pound of poke, choice of hot entrée and two scoops of rice, while the nachos include a half-pound of poke and kalua pork over fried wonton chips.

Pro tip: Get half-and-half (half spicy ahi, half kamakazi) to get the best of both worlds.

Hot entrée choices can include braised beef, smoked meat with onions, kalua pig and fried ahi patties. Tavares highly recommends the braised beef.

“That thing is off the hook,” he says. “It’s a special meat; it’s kind of costly, but it’s worth it. It’s very tender and melts in your mouth; kalbi got nothing on that. The ahi patties are a newer addition.”

You can find the Poke on Da Run food truck at Geiger Community Park in the afternoon several times a week. Stay updated with business’s location by following @poke_on_da_run on Instagram.

Poke on Da Run food truck

Geiger Community Park

91-1129 Kahiuka St., Ewa Beach

Instagram: @poke_on_da_run

How to order: In person

How to pay: Cash only