Catch this ‘poke on da run’
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Jan. 17, 2023
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO
The best of both worlds Regular poke bowl ($25) with spicy ahi and kamakazi poke
PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Mauka to Makai bowl ($20) with braised beef and half-and-half poke ($20)
-
PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Owners Margo and Wendell Tavares
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree