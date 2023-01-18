Man rescued after falling from trail at Haleakala National Park

Maui first responders rescued a hiker who fell on the Halemauu Trail at Haleakala National Park.

The Maui Fire Department responded to reports of the injured hiker at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. National Park Rangers were already responding on foot when MFD reported.

The 38-year-old man from Lahaina suffered serious injuries “consistent with an extreme fall from the hiking trail,” MFD said in a report.

Rescue personnel on MFD’s Air 1 helicopter were able to locate and extract the hiker from the trail. He was brought to a landing zone at Hosmers Grove, where medics were waiting.