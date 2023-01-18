Letter: To judge Republicans, what are we to go on?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In refuting John Tamashiro’s letter, “Don’t judge Republicans before they take action” (Star-Advertiser, Jan. 12), I am incredulous by his saying the GOP could do great things such as:

>> Increase energy independence. For the GOP this means ramping up fossil fuel development even more, an approach that will only promote global warming. Do you see any big plans for clean fuel?

>> Securing our border. This probably has meant building an ugly, expensive, useless wall that breaks up animal migrations, as well as enacting stricter laws that exclude thousands of valuable workers.

>> Weeding out corruption. This is hypocrisy at its finest. The last three GOP presidents racked up many more indictments than the last three Democratic presidents. The GOP has shown it will not hold President Donald Trump and his ilk accountable.

Critical thinking of history will judge Republicans.

Fran Kramer

Ewa Beach

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter