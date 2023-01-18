comscore Ex-Kaneohe Marine linked with neo-Nazis pleads guilty
Hawaii News

Ex-Kaneohe Marine linked with neo-Nazis pleads guilty

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 p.m.

A former U.S. Marine linked to white supremacy who allegedly conspired to commit mass murder and sexual assault entered guilty pleas in federal court Tuesday for his role in a scheme to set up illegal firearm purchases through a New York police officer. Read more

