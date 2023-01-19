Letter: Cemetery has room for more burial spaces

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I am an avid walker who lives in and loves Manoa, as well as someone who writes about walks, so I said to myself: you need to walk the talk — or in my case, walk the walk. Read more

So I walked along Manoa’s Lower Road, and wow! What an eye opener! First of all, the road is a dead end. If opened up for Lin Yee Chung Association’s senior housing development, the road would be transformed from a nice country road to a heavily traveled street (“Manoa community split over plan for senior affordable rentals,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 8).

Secondly, as I walked ewa across the property, I saw that there are lots of burial spaces left — lots of open green area waiting for burial plots, contrary to what we have been led to believe.

This land, with its hundreds of trees and essential green space bifurcated by the Manoa Ditch (how about a more picturesque name, please?), should be trimmed and turned over to a responsible entity to love in perpetuity.

Veneeta Acson

Manoa

