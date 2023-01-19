Letter: Fireworks death will be forgotten by most

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Another fireworks related death, this time in Wahiawa, and life goes on in the islands as if nothing ever happened. Read more

As time goes by into the new year, people will forget about the person who died and he will only be remembered by family and friends. The people responsible for his death will, of course, deny any wrongdoing. We will never truly know who was responsible.

The illegal fireworks will continue because this tragedy didn’t happen to them, so why should they care? They’re having too much fun to worry about someone else’s death because shooting aerials and setting off bombs is more important to them.

Letter writer Kurt Shanaman described them as, “the cerebrally defunct and cognitively challenged individuals” (“Fireworks users inflict fear, suffering on others” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Jan. 7). I couldn’t have come up with a better description.

Judd Ota

Aiea

