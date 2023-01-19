Letter: Turn Coco Palms into Hawaiian learning center

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kauai deserves the Coco Palm Resort as a unique historical and environmental asset in Wailua, restored as a true Hawaiian, culturally appropriate place of learning.

The article, “Land Board sued over permits for formers resort site” (Star-Advertiser, Jan. 16), explained the regulatory issues, but the commentary, “Elvis has left the Coco Palms Hotel, and there is no going back” (Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, July 20, 2021), listed its real significance: birthplace of kings and queens, a royal compound, crown lands, stately temple sites, taro patches, ancient walled fish ponds, pastures and iwi kupuna.

The island community, along with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, and the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, should realize a Hawaiian community learning center there.

This would be in line with “regenerative tourism.” Government agencies have a legal obligation to address Hawaiian rights protected by the Hawaii constitution.

Luciano Minerbi

Ala Wai

