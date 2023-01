Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After nearly three pandemic years of limited access to the state Capitol, in-person public meetings are back. Wednesday’s opening ceremonies brought back the festive mood that’s been so muted in the recent past.

While the open doors, on their own, are reason to celebrate, they also signal that the People’s House requires people to engage in the work of democratic government. Weighing in on bills is still possible via remote. But for this session, everything has opened up; now the public must show up.