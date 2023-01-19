comscore Ex-airline worker indicted in business fraud
Hawaii News

Ex-airline worker indicted in business fraud

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:33 p.m.

A former United Airlines employee was indicted by the federal government for allegedly taking nearly $150,000 in Economic Injury Disaster Loans provided by the government during the COVID-19 pandemic by making up a fake limousine business. Read more

