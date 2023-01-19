UH’s Ilagan wins Big West tennis honor

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii senior Andre Ilagan on Wednesday was named the Big West Conference Men’s Tennis Player of the Week.

Ilagan, ranked No. 41 in the nation, beat Duke’s Pedro Rodenas, ranked No. 84, 6-1, 6-4 on Jan. 9. During the week, Ilagan also lost to the No. 12- and No. 4-ranked players.

Ilagan, a Farrington High graduate, and doubles partner Karl Collins went 2-1.

He has won the Big West weekly award seven times in his career.

HPU men’s basketball team tops Azusa Pacific

Jalen Chandler scored 16 points, and Marquis Moore and Melo Sanchez each added 12 as the Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team topped Azusa Pacific 69-66 on Wednesday at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

Elijah Martinez’s free throw with 17 seconds remaining put the Sharks (7-12, 2-7 PacWest) ahead 67-63. Hayden Gray hit a 3-pointer with one second remaining for the Cougars (12-6, 7-4) to cut the lead to one, and the Sharks’ Chandler hit a pair of free throws with no time on the clock for the final margin.

Bryce Sloan scored 14 points for Azusa Pacific.

>> Keona Loftis scored 16 points and Abby Spurgin finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds, but the Hawaii Pacific women fell to Azusa Pacific 72-57.

Jordyn Jensen also scored 11 points for the Sharks (8-8,6-3 PacWest).

Molly Whitmore scored 14 points for the Cougars (15-3,10-1).

Hawaii Hilo women lose to Biola

Mandi Kawaha scored nine points and the Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball team struggled from the field in a 61-44 loss to Biola on Wednesday at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

The Vulcans (6-10, 3-7 PacWest) were 18 of 63 from the field, including 3-for-20 from 3-point range.

Natasa Radovic scored 16 points for the Eagles (9-9, 7-3).