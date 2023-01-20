Rearview Mirror: Elvis’ ‘Aloha From Hawaii’ concert was 50 years ago
By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
Updated 11:49 p.m.
STAR-ADVERTISER
Elvis Presley’s 1973 “Aloha From Hawaii” concert began at 12:30 a.m. It was the first to be beamed by satellite and shown live in prime time in Asia. The concert was inspired by Kui Lee, who wrote “I’ll Remember You” and died of cancer in 1966. Lee is shown, above, with wife Nani.
COURTESY MARIA BERMUNDO CASTRO
Walter Figueira, left, Ralph Vares and Dennis Ling, in front of a photo from “Aloha From Hawaii,” were ushers at the Elvis Presley concert 50 years ago.
STAR-ADVERTISER
