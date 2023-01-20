Hawaii men’s volleyball caps homestand with sweep of Saint Francis

Hawaii’s Greek combination of Dimitrios Mouchlias and Spyros Chakas put away 14 kills each to lead the top-ranked Rainbow Warrior volleyball team to a sweep of Saint Francis tonight at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Mouchlias had just one error in 27 attempts to hit .481 and had three of UH’s nine aces. Chakas hit .345 on his 29 swings and setter Jakob Thelle fired four aces in the 25-21, 25-20, 25-20 victory over the Red Flash before a crowd of 4,550.

Thelle kept the UH pin hitters busy, with outside hitter Chaz Galloway adding eight kills on 14 swings, and Saint Francis led for just one point — at 1-0 in the third set — in the match.

The top-ranked Warriors (4-0) embark on their first and farthest road trip of the season next week and will play three matches in North Carolina. UH faces Queens on Wednesday in Charlotte, Belmont Abbey on Thursday in Belmont and Barton on Saturday in Wilson.

Today’s festivities began with a celebration of the program’s history with the alumni match. First-year UH assistant coach Kupono Fey was among the headliners in the three-set match, helping the Green team to a sweep, before changing into an aloha shirt and taking his spot on the bench for the night’s main event.