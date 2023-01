Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The recent Navy town hall on Red Hill was a horror show (“Residents critical of Red Hill agreement,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 19). Upon arrival, a showy assemblage of police made the Navy look chicken. Inside, dozens of uniforms and assorted attorneys were on hand, but not a single expert who could answer what was on the audience’s mind.

A tableful of admirals and the Environmental Protection Agency representative were genuinely sincere and damnably shallow. They wallow in purely internal logic.

The country is not in good hands. It’s clear why our efficiently destructive military should be overseen by civilians, but that was not in operation that night. The people need to grasp and reform this situation.

Charley Ice

Aiea

