Scoreboard – Jan. 22, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

Big West women: UC Riverside vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH Varsity I boys: Saint Louis at ‘Iolani, 2 p.m.; Maryknoll at Mid-Pacific, 2:30 p.m.; Punahou at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.

ILH Varsity II boys: Maryknoll II vs. University, 1:30 p.m. at McKinley; Le Jardin at Hanalani, 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity III boys: Assets vs. Lanakila Baptist, 4:30 p.m. at Hanalani; Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 7 p.m.

ILH Varsity II girls: Hanalani vs. University, noon at McKinley; Sacred Hearts at Mid-Pacific II, 1 p.m.

OIA East boys: Roosevelt at Kahuku; Kaiser at Kaimuki; Kalani at Kalaheo; Farrington at Moanalua; McKinley at Castle. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.: Anuenue at Kailua.

OIA West boys: Kapolei at Leilehua; Radford at Mililani; Nanakuli at Waipahu; Aiea at Waialua; Waianae at Pearl City. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

CANOE PADDLING

OIA: 1 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon.

GOLF

Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, final round, 10:05 a.m. at Hualalai Golf Course.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Punahou at Mid-Pacific, 9 a.m.; Damien at Le Jardin, 9 a.m.; Pac-Five at Saint Louis, 9 a.m.; Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 2 p.m

ILH girls: Punahou at Kamehameha, 9 a.m.

OIA girls Division I tournament: final, Mililani vs. Moanalua, 7 p.m. at Kaiser. OIA girls

Division II tournament: final, Waianae/Kailua winner vs. Farrington/ Nanakuli winner, 5 p.m. at Kaiser.

SWIMMING

OIA West: 9 a.m. at K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center.

OIA East: 1 p.m. at K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center.

TENNIS

College women: Washington vs. Hawaii, 11 a.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

SUNDAY

No local sporting events scheduled

BASKETBALL

ILH

Varsity II boys

Hawaii Baptist 52, ‘Iolani II 36

Leading Scorers—HBA: Matthew Shigetani 15, Eli Shibuya 14. Iol: Jordan Reynon 10.

Saint Louis II 42, Damien 31

Leading Scorers—StL: Blaize Arakawa 13, Connor McIntosh 11, Hayden Hannemann 10. DMS: Levi Damo-Agcaoili 13, Raiden Silva 11.

Punahou II 65, Hanalani 53

Leading Scorers—Pun: Matthew Pien 15, Colson Falk 14, Nestor Herana 10. Han: Noah Takahata 20, Christian Yagin 19.

Also: Kamehameha II 56, Le Jardin 43

Varsity I girls

Maryknoll 46, Kamehameha 35

Leading Scorers—KS: Nihoakealii Dunn 12, Mikylah Labanon 10. Mryk: Taimane Faleafine-Auwae 13, Ciera Tugade-Agasiva 11.

‘Iolani 54, Punahou 40

Leading Scorers—Pun: Shania Moananu 12, Keilani Stewart 11, Laynee Torres-Kahapea 10. Iol: Mele Sake 17, Haylie-Anne Ohta 12.

OIA Girls

Varsity I tournament, quarterfinals

Radford 33, Kahuku 25

Leading Scorers—Rad: Jirah Villanueva 19.

Kaiser 50, Mililani 30

Leading Scorers—Mil: Cici Sison 11, Brooke Kurasaki 10. Kais: Alexus Maae 22, Jamie Kimura 13.

Moanalua 47, Leilehua 28

Leading Scorers—Leil: Anniversary Filisi 13. Moa: Braylee Riturban 14, Shailoh Liilii 10, Akaecia Mateo 10.

Also: Campbell 75, Kailua 24

Varsity II tournament, semifinals

Castle 35, McKinley 27

Leading Scorers—Cast: Malia Tini 12, Presley Gibson 10.

Pearl City 50, Kalaheo 26

Leading Scorers—Kalh: Lizzy Kennedy 11. PC: Shilee Scanlan 13, Aiyanna Parker 12.