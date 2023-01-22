Female hiker rescued from Aiea Loop trail

An injured female hiker who was with two others was rescued this afternoon from the Aiea loop trail.
The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 3:37 p.m. for an injured hiker and responded with a total of 4 HFD units staffed with 12 personnel. The first unit arrived at 3:45 p.m. and conducted a flyover of the trail in HFD’s Air 1.
A 20-year-old female with her two companions had been hiking the trail for approximately 2 hours and injured her left ankle. Rescue personnel with Air 1 secured the victim in a Stokes litter and extracted her and her companions to a nearby landing zone.
A landing zone was established at the old Aiea sugar mill for Air 1 and the female was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 4:35 p.m.
