Lin Yee Chung Association trustees are attempting to destroy a beautiful, historic nine-acre preservation forest at the back of Manoa Valley with close to 100% canopy (“Manoa community split over plan for senior affordable rentals,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 8). Read more

Fiscal mismanagement questions arise. Manoa Chinese Cemetery has $2 million in prospective revenue from 200 remaining plots, but is turning a blind eye to more acceptable alternatives to provide in perpetuity for the cemetery’s actual modest maintenance budget.

Left standing, this true forest, with its carbon sequestration, groundwater recharge and flood prevention benefits, could help defeat the Army Corps of Engineer’s nightmarish proposal to convert Manoa District Park’s baseball and dog park into a hideous drainage basin.

To comment on the draft environmental assessment for Manoa Banyan Court, search “Environmental Review December 23, 2022” and “11-200.1-13” for the 13 legal environmental significance criteria. Send comments by Monday’s deadline, and demand a full-scale environmental impact statement (EIS).

Ellen Sofio

Manoa

