comscore Letter: Don’t delay in building new Aloha Stadium
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Don’t delay in building new Aloha Stadium

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Some $350 million had already been appropriated for the construction of a new stadium. The state still has a $1.9 billion surplus from the prior fiscal year. Every year in delaying the construction will add to the cost of construction. Read more

