Letter: Don’t delay in building new Aloha Stadium

Some $350 million had already been appropriated for the construction of a new stadium. The state still has a $1.9 billion surplus from the prior fiscal year. Every year in delaying the construction will add to the cost of construction.

The state should use the appropriated funds and start construction as soon as possible. Continue working on the public-private partnership to build affordable housing.

However instead of having the private partner build the stadium, place the money it would have spent on the new stadium into a trust fund for future renovations and improvements. The trust fund could also be used as a backup should the private partner fail to fulfill its obligations for the future operation and maintenance of the new stadium.

Clifford Toyama

Moanalua

