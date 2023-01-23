Letter: Parents, not government must inspire learning

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There’s a common misconception that government’s role is to help those who cannot help themselves. It’s also an addiction to those who expect government to help them. Read more

There’s a common misconception that government’s role is to help those who cannot help themselves. It’s also an addiction to those who expect government to help them.

Granted, early education is a key for improving society, but what’s forgotten is the commitment by parents for their children to strive for achievement and success. It is unrealistic to expect a child to achieve an education without the mentoring of the parent, which also includes the choosing of their friends.

It is unrealistic and naive to think that success can be achieved without sacrifice by the simple doling out of money and programs by government. How can any government program be successful without commitment by those participating in these programs? By merely participating in a program, one gets what he or she puts into the program.

In the beginning, one appreciates it. In the end, one expects it.

Carlton Chang

Kaimuki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter