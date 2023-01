Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Aloha to a most kind, respected and distinguished person in Hawaii: Danny Kaleikini. Love for his family, his upbringing, education and his passion for music resonated throughout Hawaii and the world (“Friends remember Danny Kaleikini,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 8).

I remember what he said a very long time ago: “Go work and earn your own money.” He was referring to the young kids who borrowed money from their parents. By his own admission, as a kid he found menial jobs to earn money.

A true and honest and honorable statesman in every sense of the word. He will be missed by all who knew him. Cherish and embrace the memories of Mr. Kaleikini. RIP and aloha oe.

John Keala

Waianae

