A new scoop truck
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 4:41 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY
ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Nathan, Colene and Neale Asato
PHOTO BY
ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Keep your cool Assorted sherbet and sorbet cups are $5 each.
PHOTO BY
ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Seedless white/red li hing mui ($3.50 each)
-
PHOTO BY
ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Gummy candy and sour belts ($5 each)
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree