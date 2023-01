Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice opened its first Oahu location at 909 Kapahulu Ave. on Jan. 20. The biz is famous for its vast selection of specialty flavors and high-quality ingredients, and was the winner of the Aipono Awards’ “Best Shave Ice” category.

“We’re excited to bring the world famous Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice to the island of Oahu,” states owner Jamie Wong. “As one of the most iconic local desserts in Hawaii, we are proud to support and expand this family-owned business that was built upon a commitment to quality products and friendly service.”

Visit ululanishawaiianshaveice.com for more information.

You’ll love this luau

With the new year, comes new experiences, and one you won’t want to miss is Sea Life Park’s new luau, Aloha Kai. Guests will be enchanted with a reimagined evening at the starlit Makapuu Meadows, filled with elevated menu items, cultural activities and world-class entertainment. Focal points of the chef-curated menu include on-site imu-prepared kalua pork among other entrées, and assorted dessert cakes.

Attendees may select from the following three packages, each offering something different: Aloha Kai Gold, Aloha Kai Silver and Aloha Kai Bronze. Bookings are available at alohakailuau. com, and kamaaina rates will be offered for each package.

HI Sliders’ new home

You can now find Mililani-based HI Sliders (95-221 Kipapa Drive) within recently opened Paradise Ciders Taproom & Bar in Mililani Shopping Center. Customers can enjoy a variety of Paradise ciders and seltzers — in addition to local beers and spirits — along with HI Sliders’ food menu.

Popular dishes include the shrimp scampi flatbread pizza ($15.49) — complete with shrimp scampi, mozzarella, Parmesan and parsley — chicken and waffles sliders ($11.49) with powdered sugar and bacon maple syrup, and birria tacos ($4.25 each).

If you want to try a variety of ciders, opt for a flight, which comes with three choices. Popular flavors in include Killah Dragon (with dragonfruit), Guava Lava and Pineapple Cruzer.

HI Sliders is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. Follow the biz on Instagram for updates (@hisliders).

One chocolate at a time

Head over to Choco Lea (2909 Lowrey Ave.) and pick up some sweet treats being offered until the end of this month. Its January specials include the shop’s innovative crack seed chocolates ($34.99), which boast several nostalgic treats. The four-piece dairy-free truffle box ($12.99) comes in the flavor of triple chocolate and is the perfect indulgence for vegan family friends.

Current deals the biz has is its signature chocolate bar ($4.99), handcrafted with a custom mold, designed in partnership with University of Hawaii at Manoa. And while the four-piece Happy New Year truffle box ($12.99) ends this month, customers can still create their own four-piece custom truffle box ($13.99), perfect for every occasion.

Choco Lea’s mission is to bring peace to the world, one chocolate at a time. For more information, visit chocolea.com.