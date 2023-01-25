Letter: Give Hawaii residents power of voter initiative

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I have no beef with the honesty of property assessments as defended by Andrew Kawano and Calvin Say (“Property valuations fair and objective,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Jan. 22). But why rely on subjective assessments, which are always questioned?

Why not use real market valuation?

In 1978, California citizens reined in politicians by approving the voter initiative Proposition 13.

Proposition 13 mandated a fixed property tax rate and property values reset at market value only at the next sale. Also, taxable property values can rise by no more than 2% per year. Proposition 13 prevents the windfall tax increases local municipalities receive as home prices skyrocket.

But my biggest beef is that Hawaii citizens lack the power of the initiative. We will never have true democracy in Hawaii as long as we are denied our right to pass initiatives.

Voter initiative is true democracy by the citizenry, something we need more of in today’s world and in Hawaii.

Sam Gillie

Hawaii Kai

