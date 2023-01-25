comscore Letter: Give Hawaii residents power of voter initiative
Letter: Give Hawaii residents power of voter initiative

I have no beef with the honesty of property assessments as defended by Andrew Kawano and Calvin Say (“Property valuations fair and objective,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Jan. 22). But why rely on subjective assessments, which are always questioned? Read more

