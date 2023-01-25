comscore Maryknoll slips past Punahou, will play Kamehameha for state berth
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Maryknoll slips past Punahou, will play Kamehameha for state berth

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.

Taimane Faleafine-Auwae scored 13 points, including the go-ahead basket with 1:45 left, as No. 2 Maryknoll escaped with a 43-40 win over No. 9 Punahou on Tuesday night. Read more

Previous Story
‘Iolani rallies past Maryknoll to earn state berth
Next Story
Television and radio – Jan. 25, 2023

Scroll Up