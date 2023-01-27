Maui gets flood advisory as high surf advisory issued for most isles

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the island of Maui, effective until 1:30 p.m. today, due to excessive rainfall.

At 10:26 a.m., radar indicated heavy showers spread into the Kihei area, with rain falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Officials said stream gauges showed elevated water levels, and that additional showers are expected to develop through mid-day.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Kahului, Kihei, Kula, Keokea, Pukalani, Makawao, Haliimaile, Keanae, Huelo, Kipahulu, Haiku-Pauwela, Kaupo, Nahiku, Ulupalakua, Wailea, Pauwela, Paia, Makena, Puunene and Maalaea.

“Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action,” officials warned in the advisory.

Minor flooding is expected on roads, in poor drainage areas and streams.

A flood watch is also in effect for all of Maui County through Sunday afternoon, with clouds and showers expected over the next few days.

Forecasters warn of a “disturbance aloft” that will increase the potential for locally heavy rainfall late Saturday and Sunday, possibly requiring an expansion of the flood watch.

Additionally, a high surf advisory remains in effect for the north facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui, until 6 p.m. today as a large swell continues to decline.

Surf of 12 to 16 feet is expected along these shoes, with strong, breaking waves, and currents that will make swimming dangerous.

The public should heed all advice from ocean safety officials.

“When in doubt, don’t go out,” said officials.