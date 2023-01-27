Letter: Go after illegal bombs, not folks with balloons

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

How wonderful going into 2023 with these amazing new bills that would fine people $500 for letting go of balloons (“Hold onto those celebratory balloons, or face $500 fine,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 24).

Really. And yet no fines or arrests for those who released all the illegal bombs into the sky. Law enforcement just sat back and enjoyed the scene. Amazing.

Maybe everyone on the whole island should just shoot guns in the air. And why stop there? Maybe use rocket launchers and whatever arsenal you possess in your home.

I wonder if these lawmakers need to go back to school and get educated on the word “illegal.”

Paul Wong

Salt Lake

