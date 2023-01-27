comscore Letter: Go after illegal bombs, not folks with balloons
Letter: Go after illegal bombs, not folks with balloons

How wonderful going into 2023 with these amazing new bills that would fine people $500 for letting go of balloons (“Hold onto those celebratory balloons, or face $500 fine,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 24). Read more

