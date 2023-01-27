Editorial | Letters Letter: Potentially unsafe situation at ‘Eddie’ Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I agree with Von Kenric Kaneshiro (“Increase HPD’s budget and officer headcount,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Jan. 25). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I agree with Von Kenric Kaneshiro (“Increase HPD’s budget and officer headcount,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Jan. 25). I live on the North Shore and rode my bike down Kamehameha Highway during the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational to see if the beaches toward Haleiwa were walkable with dogs. At one of the unpaved parking lots, there was a young man ranting, facing some bushes. When he saw me looking at the beach and then him, he seemed more agitated. I felt unsafe and I left. I briefly thought of calling the police but figured they had more important things to do. Behind us on the road there was the entourage of people heading north. I hope he stayed yelling at the bushes. Debbie Aldrich Haleiwa EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Column: Renters suffer when Hawaii property assessments increase