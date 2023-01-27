Letter: Potentially unsafe situation at ‘Eddie’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I agree with Von Kenric Kaneshiro (“Increase HPD’s budget and officer headcount,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Jan. 25).

I live on the North Shore and rode my bike down Kamehameha Highway during the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational to see if the beaches toward Haleiwa were walkable with dogs. At one of the unpaved parking lots, there was a young man ranting, facing some bushes. When he saw me looking at the beach and then him, he seemed more agitated. I felt unsafe and I left. I briefly thought of calling the police but figured they had more important things to do.

Behind us on the road there was the entourage of people heading north. I hope he stayed yelling at the bushes.

Debbie Aldrich

Haleiwa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter