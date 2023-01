Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The area of the proposed Manoa Banyan Court should be developed (“Manoa community split over plan for senior affordable rentals,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 8). Walking along the heavily vegetated area could easily lead to a person being dragged into the bushes and robbed or assaulted.

The argument that traffic will cause congestion is also weak, since elderly residents most likely will not be working, and driving will occur during non-peak traffic hours.

This project will also help a nonprofit organization maintain a cemetery that charges a reasonable rate for burial.

How can one develop affordable housing if each community says, “Not in our neighborhood”?

Leonard Leong

Manoa

