The Chaminade men’s and women’s basketball teams lost to host Biola on Friday in La Mirada, Calif.

The women lost 65-49 to the Eagles. Olivia Crigler led the Silverswords (1-19, 1-13 PacWest) with 19 points, while Mary-Lee Mitchell added 13 points and 10 rebounds for her first career double-double. Biola (11-10, 9-4) was led by Laila Walker, who had 15 points.

The men lost by a score of 95-71. The Silverswords (10-12, 5-9 PacWest) were led by Jessiya Villa’s 11 points off the bench. Alex Wright had a game-high 22 points to lead the Eagles (13-7, 8-5).