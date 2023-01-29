David Shapiro: Our lawmakers look for respect in all the wrong places

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s the last Sunday in January and time to “flASHback” on the month’s news that amused and confused:

>> The 2023 Legislature convened with its doors open to the public after two years of lockdown, and announced it’ll phase into a “hybrid environment.” It’s a combination of an auction and a zoo.

>> Gov. Josh Green gave an ambitious State of the State speech, prompting Senate President Ron Ko­uchi to depict the governor, who is a doctor, as a “general practitioner” and senators as “the scalpel.” Pity the doctor who has to operate with dull blades.

>> The Hawaii Senate has only two Republicans, Kurt Fevella and Brenton Awa, but they’re fighting already over who should be leader. They’re efficient, at least; in the U.S. House it took 222 Republicans to create an embarrassing leadership standoff.

>> A new law that took effect Jan. 1 requires state legislators and employees to complete ethics training every four years. Unlike toddlers, who are smart enough to need potty training only once.

>> Green ordered his staff to come up with “a better proposal” for a new prison, saying, “I think people should only really be in prison for violent crimes, with very few other exceptions.” He’ll put serial burglars in the House, car thieves in the Senate and vandals in his Cabinet.

>> A protester who interrupted opening ceremonies in the House was arrested by state sheriffs for the offense of disrespecting a house of the Legislature. That’s why I’m careful to disrespect both houses of the Legislature.

>> Bids are delayed again for the new Aloha Stadium as the Green administration assures the public-private partnership is a “fair deal,” but planners say it won’t delay a 2027 opening — already four years late. This fiasco hits its goals like a cross-eyed kicker.

>> Honolulu rail officials warned of snarled traffic in the Dillingham corridor for years as construction hits its trickiest stage. By latest estimates, congestion saved by the train will equal congestion it’s caused around the year 2134 — presuming it’s still above water.

>> A $17 million city homeless housing project in Iwilei remains empty a year after completion while people live in tents nearby, as the Blangiardi administration blames red tape over the types of money used to build it. The type of money our city knows best is wasted money.

>> Jill Tokuda was sworn in as Hawaii’s new 2nd Congressional District representative after being anointed by U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono as her “political daughter.” Here’s hoping it turns out better than “Rosemary’s Baby.”

>> Local financial experts expect Hawaii’s economy to slow down “significantly” in 2023 but stop short of recession. A slowdown is when average folk sink and the rich make out OK; a recession is when average folk drown and the rich make out OK.

And the quote of the month … from House Finance Chairman Kyle Yamashita on Green’s housing proposals: “It’s a good idea to be bold, as the governor said, but I think the devil’s always in the details.” Others say the devil’s in the Legislature.

Reach David Shapiro at volcanicash@gmail.com.