Roosevelt wins fourth OIA soccer championship
- By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 1:14 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Roosevelt defender Landen Kalani (7) celebrates with teammates after his goal against the McKinley Tigers during the second half.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Roosevelt defender Landen Kalani kept the ball away from McKinley during the second half on Saturday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree