Omaha police fatally shoot man with rifle in Target store

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • CHRIS MACHIAN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD VIA AP Law enforcement officers are pictured at the scene of a reported shooting at a Target store in Omaha, Neb. Omaha Police Chief Todd R. Schmaderer says city police confronted and shot a man with an assault rifle.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Omaha, Neb., police officers gather outside a Target store in Omaha. They were investigating reports of a shooting at the store Tuesday. Police spokesman Officer Chris Gordon said the store in west Omaha was locked down about noon Tuesday after reports of shots being fired. The department said on its Twitter site that authorities were clearing the store, and that the scene had been secured.

OMAHA, Neb. >> Omaha police say they fatally shot a man who entered a Target store with an AR-15-style rifle on Tuesday and “plenty of ammunition.”

Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said officers searched for victims, including customers and workers “because there were some people hiding in there.” No injured people were immediately found.

Schmaderer said evidence suggests the man fired multiple rounds before he was shot by officers, but it wasn’t immediately known if he fired at anyone.

The chief said there were several 911 calls and officers were at the store within minutes.

“The first arriving officers went into the building, confronted the suspect and shot him dead,” Schmaderer said. “He had an AR-15 rifle with him and plenty of ammunition.”

Officer Chris Gordon, a police spokesperson, said the store in west Omaha was locked down about noon Tuesday after reports of shots being fired.

