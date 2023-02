Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This simple recipe can be put together in 5 minutes, yet its presentation looks like a million bucks. Buy three ingredients at the grocery store for this stuffed tomato recipe: medium or large ripe tomatoes, poi and prepared lomi salmon.

Cut the top of the tomatoes (but keep them), then scoop out the middle of the tomato to make it into a bowl. Tip: Add the scoop of pulp to the lomi salmon mixture instead of discarding it.

Fill the tomato shell with lomi salmon and place the sliced top of the tomato as the lid, or just leave it without a lid.

Scoop poi on a plate or shallow bowl and arrange the filled tomatoes.

The vibrant red of the tomatoes provides a nice contrast with the gray of the poi.

As always, the savory mixture of lomi salmon with its salted salmon, onions, green onions and tomatoes are a good reason to eat poi.

Lomi Salmon and Poi “Salad”

Ingredients:

• 3-4 ripe tomatoes

• 6 ounces prepared lomi salmon

• 6 ounces poi

Directions:

Cut the tops of the tomatoes, but retain. Scoop out insides of tomato to form a receptacle. Add the juice and seeds from tomato to the prepared lomi salmon. Fill tomatoes with lomi salmon mixture. Scoop poi on a plate or shallow bowl. Arrange stuffed tomatoes on one or two plates and serve immediately. Serve with tomato lid or without.

Makes two appetizer servings.