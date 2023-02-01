Editorial | Letters Letter: Despite ammo plea, firearms cache unsettles Today Updated 7:10 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I’m glad that Honolulu’s streets are a little safer now that a known felon has pled guilty to a single charge of being an illegal drug user in possession of ammunition (“Man pleads guilty after 14 homemade firearms found,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 27). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I’m glad that Honolulu’s streets are a little safer now that a known felon has pled guilty to a single charge of being an illegal drug user in possession of ammunition (“Man pleads guilty after 14 homemade firearms found,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 27). The police also found drugs, “silencers” and homemade, unregistered firearms on his person as well as in his home, but apparently no charges were brought over those. I wonder, did he have a permit? Jon Chung Manoa EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Don’t overreact over monk seal; it’s nature