Letter: Despite ammo plea, firearms cache unsettles

I’m glad that Honolulu’s streets are a little safer now that a known felon has pled guilty to a single charge of being an illegal drug user in possession of ammunition (“Man pleads guilty after 14 homemade firearms found,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 27).

The police also found drugs, “silencers” and homemade, unregistered firearms on his person as well as in his home, but apparently no charges were brought over those. I wonder, did he have a permit?

Jon Chung

Manoa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

