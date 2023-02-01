Letter: In debt-ceiling fight, GOP eyes spending cuts

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I disagree with letter writer Alan Nagata’s hyperbolic screed (“GOP threatens disaster with debt ceiling fight,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 25). He is parroting disinformation and fear emanating from his political party’s leaders.

The GOP is advocating a negotiated reduction in federal spending in return for raising the debt ceiling. Anyone with common sense reading the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill knows that it is filled with earmarks, reckless expenditures, financed by debt not taxes — and Congress never asked our permission.

The Armageddon he fears is already knocking at our door with a national debt exceeding 100% of our economy. The results are inflation and a slowing economy.

Jim McDiarmid

Mililani

