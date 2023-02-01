Editorial | Letters Letter: In debt-ceiling fight, GOP eyes spending cuts Today Updated 7:12 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I disagree with letter writer Alan Nagata’s hyperbolic screed (“GOP threatens disaster with debt ceiling fight,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 25). He is parroting disinformation and fear emanating from his political party’s leaders. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I disagree with letter writer Alan Nagata’s hyperbolic screed (“GOP threatens disaster with debt ceiling fight,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 25). He is parroting disinformation and fear emanating from his political party’s leaders. The GOP is advocating a negotiated reduction in federal spending in return for raising the debt ceiling. Anyone with common sense reading the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill knows that it is filled with earmarks, reckless expenditures, financed by debt not taxes — and Congress never asked our permission. The Armageddon he fears is already knocking at our door with a national debt exceeding 100% of our economy. The results are inflation and a slowing economy. Jim McDiarmid Mililani EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Don’t overreact over monk seal; it’s nature