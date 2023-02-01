comscore Letter: In debt-ceiling fight, GOP eyes spending cuts
Editorial | Letters

Letter: In debt-ceiling fight, GOP eyes spending cuts

  • Today
  • Updated 7:12 p.m.

I disagree with letter writer Alan Nagata’s hyperbolic screed (“GOP threatens disaster with debt ceiling fight,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 25). He is parroting disinformation and fear emanating from his political party’s leaders. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Don’t overreact over monk seal; it’s nature

Scroll Up