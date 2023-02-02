Letter: City allows dumping on Pensacola Street

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

How long is the city going to let the abandoned, burned-out house at 1421 Pensacola St. sit there? Come on, Mayor Rick Blangiardi and District 5 Councilmember Calvin Say: This is a huge eyesore in our neighborhood. This house has been abandoned and derelict for more than 20 years, and has caught on fire at least twice in the past few years. Read more

How long is the city going to let the abandoned, burned-out house at 1421 Pensacola St. sit there? Come on, Mayor Rick Blangiardi and District 5 Councilmember Calvin Say: This is a huge eyesore in our neighborhood. This house has been abandoned and derelict for more than 20 years, and has caught on fire at least twice in the past few years.

It literally looks like we have a dump site in the middle of Pensacola Street. The longer this goes on, the more people are coming along and dumping their own trash, rooting through it and burning it.

I feel sorry for the neighbors on both sides. They have to look out their window every morning and see this huge dumping site.

I can’t imagine the smell.

Why can’t the city, the mayor or the City Council do something about this house? And while we are cleaning up Makiki, how about cleaning up the homeless camp under the Piikoi overpass, at Lunalilo Street?

Frankie L. Ruggles-Quinabo

Makiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter