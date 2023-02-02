comscore Letter: City allows dumping on Pensacola Street
How long is the city going to let the abandoned, burned-out house at 1421 Pensacola St. sit there? Come on, Mayor Rick Blangiardi and District 5 Councilmember Calvin Say: This is a huge eyesore in our neighborhood. This house has been abandoned and derelict for more than 20 years, and has caught on fire at least twice in the past few years. Read more

