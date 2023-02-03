comscore Letter: Don’t bail out wealthy beach homeowners
Letter: Don’t bail out wealthy beach homeowners

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I, for one, was appalled at reading the article about Senate Bill 1026, which would require the state (meaning the taxpayers) to buy back North Shore properties to bail out some rich homeowners, many of whom have been ignoring laws and fines for years (“Bill proposes the state acquire Sunset Beach lots hit by erosion,” Star- Advertiser, Jan. 29). Read more

