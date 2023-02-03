comscore Ex-Punahou basketball coach arrested on porn charges
Ex-Punahou basketball coach arrested on porn charges

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.

A longtime girls basketball coach and schoolteacher who settled civil allegations that he groomed and sexually assaulted his players was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for allegedly possessing illegal images of a ninth grade girl he coached in 2016. Read more

