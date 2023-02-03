Rearview Mirror: Local anglers once fished in the Ala Wai
- By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 11:28 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY VINCENT NISHINA
Clifford, left, and Vincent Nishina used to fish on the Ala Wai Canal when they were younger. At right, soft bread would be used as bait for mullet.
COURTESY VINCENT NISHINA
Above, soft bread would be used as bait for mullet.
-
COURTESY CLIFFORD NISHINA / CIRCA 1920
Soon after the Ala Wai Canal opened in 1928, fishermen began casting lines in its waters. Many constructed wooden “horses” from which to sit and fish.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree