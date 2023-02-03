comscore Rearview Mirror: Local anglers once fished in the Ala Wai
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: Local anglers once fished in the Ala Wai

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.
  • COURTESY VINCENT NISHINA Clifford, left, and Vincent Nishina used to fish on the Ala Wai Canal when they were younger. At right, soft bread would be used as bait for mullet.

    COURTESY VINCENT NISHINA

    Clifford, left, and Vincent Nishina used to fish on the Ala Wai Canal when they were younger. At right, soft bread would be used as bait for mullet.

  • COURTESY VINCENT NISHINA Above, soft bread would be used as bait for mullet.

    COURTESY VINCENT NISHINA

    Above, soft bread would be used as bait for mullet.

  • COURTESY CLIFFORD NISHINA / CIRCA 1920 Soon after the Ala Wai Canal opened in 1928, fishermen began casting lines in its waters. Many constructed wooden “horses” from which to sit and fish.

    COURTESY CLIFFORD NISHINA / CIRCA 1920

    Soon after the Ala Wai Canal opened in 1928, fishermen began casting lines in its waters. Many constructed wooden “horses” from which to sit and fish.

Today the Ala Wai Canal is considered the dirtiest waterway in the state, but 70 years ago plenty of local fishermen plied its waters. Read more

Previous Story
22 Honolulu police officers disciplined in 2022

Scroll Up