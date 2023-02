Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For Hawaii residents poised to enter the workforce or those seeking a career change, now comes a prime opportunity to learn new skills toward future growth — for free.

The new “Good Jobs Hawaii” initiative, unveiled Monday, is a promising $35 million investment in Hawaii’s people — in individuals seeking fulfilling careers and well-paying jobs, and in boosting workforce sectors that align with Hawaii’s greatest needs.

This coordinated endeavor between the University of Hawaii’s community colleges, 70-plus local businesses and various community partners should pay dividends for up to 3,000 residents who enroll to gain the skills needed to fill jobs considered crucial to Hawaii’s present, and future. The four high-demand growth sectors: health care; technology; clean energy/skilled trades; and creative industries, such as TV shows, movies and other locally based projects. (For more, see goodjobshawaii.org).

“With the current labor shortage, employers are coming to the table to accelerate efforts to build equitable pathways to quality jobs for residents,” said Keala Peters, Chamber of Commerce executive vice president, education and workforce development.

The COVID-19 pandemic, for instance, underscored the need — and shortage — of health-care workers in Hawaii. It’s essential to home-grow such skilled workers now, launching them from entry levels up career paths that can offer professional and financial growth over the years.

As a recent study of health-care jobs showed, Hawaii’s 2,200 openings in 2019 have grown to 3,873 vacancies today, Peters said. Employers “are realizing that they can no longer just be consumers of talent. They’re realizing that they actually have to co-create talent.”

This new initiative is thanks to $16.4 million over three years from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, awarded as a competitive grant funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act; $13 million from the U.S. Department of Education via Hana Career Pathways, a preexisting program; $5 million from the city; and $1 million from philanthropic organizations.

Such wide-ranging collaboration bodes well for Good Jobs Hawaii, envisioned as a long-term program. Hawaii’s workforce needs will surely continue to evolve in coming years, and employers must be working hand-in-hand with UH on educational offerings and skills training, This can only benefit the state’s economy — while giving more residents the opportunity for fulfilling and higher-paying jobs to make ends meet in high-cost Hawaii.