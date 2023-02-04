comscore DNA testing leaves Dana Ireland murder unsolved
DNA testing leaves Dana Ireland murder unsolved

Hawaii island police say testing of DNA over the years from former witnesses and others who may have been involved in the rape and murder of Dana Ireland didn’t put them any closer to who committed one of Hawaii’s most notorious crimes. Read more

