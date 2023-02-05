comscore On Politics: Sen. Kurt Fevella’s bluster distracts from policy issues
Editorial | On Politics

On Politics: Sen. Kurt Fevella’s bluster distracts from policy issues

  • By Richard Borreca Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 8:51 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM State Sen. Kurt Fevella speaks during a news conference on July 26, 2021, at the state Capitol.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    State Sen. Kurt Fevella speaks during a news conference on July 26, 2021, at the state Capitol.

Finally! Last week, Gov. Josh Green, not Doc Green, nor private citizen Green or Legislative Observer Green, met the Hawaii State Legislature and the result was both unpleasant and needlessly heated. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Training for a better job

Scroll Up