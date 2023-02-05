comscore ‘Iolani’s Mele Sake judged Division I state tournament’s top player
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

‘Iolani’s Mele Sake judged Division I state tournament’s top player

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Konawaena’s Kaanoipua Leleiwi and ‘Iolani’s Mele Sake, right, fight for the ball during the state championship on Friday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Konawaena’s Kaanoipua Leleiwi and ‘Iolani’s Mele Sake, right, fight for the ball during the state championship on Friday.

‘Iolani center Mele Sake was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – Feb. 4, 2023

Scroll Up