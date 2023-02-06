Letter: If officers stayed calm, Nichols would be alive

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ironically, the acronym “Scorpion,” the name of the elite police unit in Memphis, stands for “Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods.” Read more

Ironically, the acronym “Scorpion,” the name of the elite police unit in Memphis, stands for “Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods.” Yet, based on the videos of their interactions with Tyre Nichols, rather than restoring peace, it appears the officers went from zero to violence and crime in no time flat.

Imagine how different things might have been if instead officers calmly told Nichols they were concerned because he appeared to be driving recklessly. And when he said he was heading home, they accompanied him there, taking time to sit down and talk story with him, his mother, and whoever else was home.

The police would have learned of the family’s concerns and built important community connections. Nichols would still be here, enjoying skateboarding and sunsets.

His child would still have a father. His mother would not be heartbroken, and his family and friends would not be in mourning.

Violet E. Horvath

Nuuanu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter