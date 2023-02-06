Letter: Teach community how to thwart shooters

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In recent days, two crazy shooters were thwarted, turned from their purpose by unarmed people. The Monterey Park, Calif., shooter was disarmed and subdued by a store employee. And in Nebraska, Target store employees had been trained for just that situation.

In past years, I have had to use karate skills only once, but the reflexes were there when I needed them. The training had not been wasted. I saved myself. And I did it without a weapon.

When teaching CPR, I noted that the most enthusiastic learners were the grandmothers whose husbands had just had a heart attack. We tutus can move when we have to. Show us how to protect our beloved families and we will act if we are in an active-shooter situation.

This can be done if some civic group provides the community with the skills needed to stop the insanity and bloodshed. It worked in Nebraska.

Set up the classes and prepare for the determined women who can get it done.

Beverly Kai

Kakaako

