Republican bills regarding state workers who made the “personal medical decision” to refuse both COVID-19 vaccination and testing defy logic (“Bills call for rehiring state workers who defied vaccine mandate,” Star- Advertiser, Feb. 2).

Vaccinating public workers serves the same purpose as traffic laws: promoting public safety. The immunocompromised depend upon others to get vaccinated. We can only conduct business with the state safely if the workers we encounter are vaccinated. The state accommodated anti-vaccine workers by offering testing instead.

Does Rep. Diamond Garcia call traffic laws unconstitutional? Does he support returning driver’s licenses and reimbursing fines levied to those who made a “personal driving decision” that put others at risk? And on what evidence did he conclude that vaccinations don’t work?

Brad Smith

Ala Moana

