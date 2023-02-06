UH researchers discover 2 viruses infecting hibiscus
- By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:13 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2017
Early findings indicate two viruses could pose a threat to the survival of hibiscus, but more research is needed.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree